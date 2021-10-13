She might not be hip-hop at all, but Adele remains one of the most interesting artists in the world, and she's sure to captivate millions of people with her upcoming album. In recent weeks, the UK-born singer announced her return single "Easy On Me," previewing a snippet during an Instagram Live stream last week. She's been teasing the arrival of her upcoming album, which comes following a six-year hiatus. Now, we know the exact date it will be arriving.

Sharing the official cover artwork and the release date, Adele announced that 30 will be arriving on November 19. She previously revealed that the album will be unpacking her feelings of divorce, and Adele wrote a letter to her fans, speaking more about the upcoming release.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started [this album] nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have," wrote Adele. "And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

Adele concludes by shouting out one of her friends who helped her through the last three years, stating that she's "rebuilt [her] house and [her] heart and this album narrates it."

Will you be checking out Adele's new single this Friday, as well as her upcoming album next month?