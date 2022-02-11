Adele is finally giving us some insight into the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency shows, TMZ reports. As you may already know, the 33-year-old took a trip overseas earlier this month to take over the stage with a stunning performance at the annual BRIT Awards, where she also won Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

When she shared the heartbreaking news with fans, the "Chasing Pavements" singer seemed completely distraught, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for delays. "I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry," she said in a tearful video at the time.

Not long after Adele cancelled her shows, rumours began flying that the postponement actually came due to issues in her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, who she allegedly spent most of her rehearsal time "sobbing and shouting" on the phone with.

The English songstress shut down the speculation by casually name-dropping her man in a smiley Instagram post, telling followers that he "sends his love." As if that weren't enough to shut the haters up, she also wore a massive sparkly rock on her ring finger while walking the BRITs red carpet, which also got people talking.

During a Friday appearance on BBC One, Adele let it slip that, had she gone on with her Sin City shows, they would've been "half-assed," which has people wondering if COVID really had anything to do with the cancellation.

The publication notes that sources behind the scenes have alleged that the 30 hitmaker found herself facing disputes with crew members over "set pieces, audio, and general production issues. Some folks in Caesar's camp say they just could not please her."

Regardless of what was going on, Adele seems to be in a much better mood now, as she was spotted at Heaven – a gay bar in London – where she reportedly sang along to "It's Raining Men" and hopped on stage to perform a pole dance for surprised onlookers, who said that she was "a little boozy, and a lot of fun."

Check out the "I Drink Wine" singer's iconic performance from this year's BRIT Awards below.

