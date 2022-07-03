Back in January, Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency, blaming COVID delays. Fans were furious, and an Adele look-alike attempted to fill the hole she had left in Vegas. Adele previously said that the show would have been "half-assed," and in a new interview is continuing to defend the decision.

On BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Adele addressed the controversy which still lingers. "I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t," the singer said. "I stand by that decision."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The decision didn't come without its consequences. Adele discussed how deeply the backlash affected her, saying that it was "brutal" and left her a "shell of a person for a couple months." Despite all the pressure from her fans and most likely the venue, Adele stuck to her guns. "You can’t buy me," she said firmly. "You can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘the show’s not good enough.'"

Initially, Adele labelled the cancelation a "postponement." "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said at the time. But plans for a make-up show remain to be seen. "I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment," said the singer, perhaps not wanting to repeat the same mistake twice.

