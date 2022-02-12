For the first time since her Las Vegas residency was canceled at the last minute, Adele has sat down for an in-depth interview. The singer previously appeared on social media in a tearful video where she revealed that he sold-out residency wouldn't go on as planned, but while on The Graham Norton Show recently, the superstar singer shared that she would hit the Sin City stage later on this year.

Fans were excited to hear the Adele would make good on her shows before the year's end, but that wasn't the only thing that stole attention. The singer has faced all sorts of gossip about her relationship with Rich Paul as headlines stated that it was trouble in paradise that led to the Vegas cancellation.



Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

While walking the red carpet at the Brit Awards recently, Adele was photographed with a huge diamond ring on her finger, sparking engagement rumors. She was questioned about it during her interview with Graham Norton.

"If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she questioned. Of the residency, she said, “It is absolutely one hundred percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year... It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son."

"Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?" This comment, of course, kicked up conversations because back in November, Adele mentioned that she was open to having more kids.

“I would like more children,” the mother of nine-year-old Angelo said at the time. “It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I don’t have them because I have Angelo. But yeah, I think so.”

