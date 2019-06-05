Adele recently shut the club down and surprised fans with a performance of Nicki Minaj's iconic "Monster" verse. The sweary performance occurred as the singer sported a large lumberjack shirt with her hair tied back. The Brit starlet grabbed onto the mic and gave viewers the performance of a lifetime when Nicki's part of Kanye West's hit-track "Monster" came through. As the DJ spins behind her, Adele sings the familiar lyrics: "Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta, with a bad b***h that came from Sri Lanka." The singer performed the same verse during her Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden.

The latest we've heard of Adele involved the singer being out and about with Drake. The duo had a Sunday Funday where they grabbed a bite to eat, bowled and hit up a vape lounge. Drake and Adele enjoyed some time as friends in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley where they ate at Jerry's Famous Deli. Shortly afterwards, they went bowling at Pinz Bowling and then ended it off with some hookah smoking at Chill N' Vape Lounge. Perhaps, Adele's next hangout will be Nicki Minaj considering her admiration for the "Monster" verse.

