Fans of Adele know that the singer becomes something of a recluse while working on projects, but now that she’s stepped back into the spotlight, the world is eagerly anticipating her new music. Earlier this month, the English songstress shared via social media that she’s got a new single, called “Easy On Me” on the way.

In the initial sneak peek, we weren’t given any samples of Adele’s singing, but during a recent IG Live session, the 33-year-old played a snippet of the song, showing off her beautiful voice.

Countless fans hopped on to hear the brief preview, including Alicia Keys, who offered her friend some tech support and even suggested that they should collaborate together down the road.

“AK + Adele collab!!!” she wrote, followed by a string of crown emojis.

“Alright, that’s it. That’s all I’m gonna play,” Adele said with a cheeky smile after giving fans a generous listen to what she’s been working on.

Along with the song’s initial teaser, the mother of one announced that it would drop this Friday, October 15th. The brief clip sees Adele listening to a cassette tape in a car, checking out her reflection in the mirror, then driving down a country lane, her hand blowing in the breeze.

Although she and her team haven’t officially confirmed an album just yet, fans have been speculating that more music could be arriving shortly after billboards reading “30” began appearing all over the world.

Get a first look at “Easy On Me” in the clip below.