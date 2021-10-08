There have been whispers and rumors about Adele and Rich Paul's romance, and for the first time, the Grammy-winning singer is opening up about their relationship. Adele has been tending to her personal life in recent years, whether it be losing weight or divorcing her husband, but recently, she has made headlines over her sports agent beau.

Adele covered the latest issues of British and American Vogue and inside, she detailed her divorce, how she met Paul, who acts as LeBron James's longtime agent, and the development of their romance.

According to Adele, there wasn't a catastrophic moment that caused the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki.

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she said. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me. I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

The singer admitted to dating other men following her divorce, but Paul caught her attention.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she also says. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."

Adele and Paul had been friends for quite some time but decided to make things official earlier this year. "He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said. Then, they ran into each other at a party. “I was a bit drunk. I said: Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now... He’s just so f*cking funny... He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

