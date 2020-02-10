Adele has always been a glowing, gorgeous songstress whose musical hits have hit hard for her many fans. The British-bred songstress last released her 2015 album 25 that featured her most well known single, "Hello." While it's clear that Adele hasn't been releasing anything as of late, she's been putting her efforts towards her health and well being since the latest photo of the 31-year-old sees her looking slimmer than ever.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Adele opted for Jay Z and Beyonce's Oscar after-party over the annual Vanity Fair Event, taking place last night. Jay and Bey's private party has a no-photo rule and guests entered through the kitchen of the venue to dodge any paparazzi. However, one journalist who spoke with Adele while at the party managed to snap a photo with her, showing off her 100-pound weight loss.

A source previously told The Sun that Adele's new trimmed frame is 90 percent because of diet. “Adele’s been secretly working with these personal trainers," the source added. “She's not the sort to exercise in front of others, so she follows regimes and plans at home, using their videos and tutorials."

Her pilates instructor Camila Goodis added: "I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 percent was dieting.”