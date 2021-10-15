Adele Delivers Visual To New Single "Easy On Me"

It is officially Adele's season. The British superstar has returned to the spotlight with a vengeance and she is readying the release of her forthcoming project, 30. There have been plenty of headlines regarding her divorce, weight loss, and new relationship with LeBron James's sports agent, Rich Paul. Her supporters have continued to send kind words her way, but Adele has also felt the pressure to release new music.

In a surprise move, on Thursday (October 14) afternoon, the singer popped in to drop off a new single, "Easy On Me," along with a music video. Pitchfork reports that the visual arrived courtesy of director Xavier Dolan—the same person responsible for "Hello."

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” Dolan reportedly said in a statement. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Adele's 30 arrives on November 19. Stream "Easy On Me" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

There ain't no room for our things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I've tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

[via]