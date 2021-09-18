On Monday evening, many of the worlds biggest celebrities could be found at one of the most major events of the year - the Met Gala. This year welcomed hundreds of actors, athletes, rappers, politicians, and social media influencers.

While a lot of people would die for a chance to dress up in designer duds and walk the carpet, this year, several stars (most notably, Nicki Minaj) made it known that they were skipping out on attending.

Although it’s not clear if she was ever planning to appear, as she never has before, fans noticed that “Someone Like You” singer Adele was also not at the Met - instead, she and her boyfriend Rich Paul were spotted at In-N-Out grabbing burgers.

Someone on Twitter spotted the strawberry blonde beauty at the restaurant and snapped a photo to share. keeping it casual for her date night, The 33-year-old wore a black blazer, a vest top, and a black face mask to match.

It appears her mask helped her keep her anonymity, as the joint looks to be crowded, but no one is bothering the Grammy award-winning singer and her man.

As The Mirror points out, In-N-Out only has locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah, all of which are miles away from New York City. It’s unclear exactly what city Adele was in, but clearly the $35,000 per ticket Gala was not a part of her Monday night to do list.

Check out the sneaky fan photos of the couple grabbing dinner for yourself below.

