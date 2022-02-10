Could Adele be settling down again? Earlier this year, the 33-year-old singer was upset to share with her fans that she had to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency shows shortly before they were due to begin. Following that, it wasn't long before rumours began circulating that the reason for the cancellation had to do with her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

As Page Six reports, the pair have been together for over half a year now, and in past interviews, the mother of one gushed about how good things are going between them, although insiders now reveal that may have changed. After the Sin City shows were shut down, sources shared that Adele spent much of her rehearsal time "loudly shouting and sobbing" on the phone with her man, but she was quick to combat those claims.

On February 1st, the "Oh My God" songstress announced that she would be performing at this year's BRIT Awards, and when she arrived at the red carpet earlier this week, she had a massive ring in tow on her left hand that quickly sparked engagement rumours.

While her jewellery was certainly hard to miss, the London-born artist's gorgeous black Giorgio Armani Privé dress also caught our attention – the intricate shoulder details give her a sense of power and importance that only helped keep all eyes on her as her voice commanded the stage later that evening.

Page Six reached out to Adele's reps for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

