Most oftentimes, it's the Kardashians who are called out for using photoshop on their Instagram photos, but over the weekend, it was Drake whose doctored image garnered plenty of attention online. In case you missed it, the 35-year-old linked up with Tristan Thompson for a Toronto party, and also hilariously memed himself within the same photo dump.

"I can’t make plans with you I don’t even know when I’m gonna see sleep," he wrote in the caption, though it was the last slide that really got people talking.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Over the years, Drizzy has been teased for pulling out something of a pout when taking selfies, sparking memes that morph him into a baddie-esque character to pop up online every so often, and now, he's turned the tables on the trolls by posting one of them himself.

The selfie snapped from above has been edited to look as though the rapper is sticking his tongue out and holding a freshly manicured hand over his braids. After closely examining the image, TikTok star Addison Rae pointed out that it looked a little too familiar, tweeting a selfie of her own from July of 2020 to show that the cut-out hand was actually hers.





As XXL Mag reports, while Drake's post sparked laughter for many, it seemed to upset fans of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who accused the Canadian of "copying" a picture that he uploaded on May 27th that find a woman's hands wrapped around his face.





Speaking of YB, it was recently announced that he and Champagne Papi are neck in neck for the most streams of 2022 so far, with the father of one narrowly taking the lead over the Louisana native – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



