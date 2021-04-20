Addison Rae's high-profile breakup with TikTok star Bryce Hall has captivated millions of people across the globe. The two are arguably some of the biggest influencers on the platform, so their split came as a massive blow to their shippers.

At the latest Triller Fight Night, many people noticed how close Addison Rae was getting to rapper Jack Harlow, seemingly connecting the dots and speculating that they could be dating. There were photos released of them spending much of the evening together, spending time in the locker room with Pete Davidson and Jake Paul. After Bryce Hall had a meltdown on Twitter, calling his ex-girlfriend's alleged new man a "downgrade," Addison has responded by claiming she's not actually dating the "WHATS POPPIN" hitmaker.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I’m single," tweeted Addison simply on Monday afternoon. This came after a string of emotion-filled posts from her ex Bryce Hall. "im about to explode man," he wrote. "f*cking me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else... that f*ckin hurts," he added.

Jack Harlow has been absent from the drama, peacing out from social media until this all blows over. Instead of addressing the rumors bringing up his name and alleged relationship status, Jack posted some photos with the legendary Snoop Dogg, claiming that meeting him and interacting with the West Coast icon was one of the highlights of his career.

It seems as though Addison and Jack are just friends for now.



Rich Fury/Getty Images