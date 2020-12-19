mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Adam Snow Enlists G Herbo & Raekwon On "Nowadays"

Aron A.
December 19, 2020 09:22
Nowadays
Adam Snow Feat. G Herbo & Raekwon

The Chicago rapper and the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member connect with producer Adam Snow for his latest single, "Nowadays."


If you haven't been put on to Adam Snow, you best get familiar. Over the course of the year, he's been steadily putting work alongside Josh Alias on their upcoming joint effort Place In The Sun with collaborations alongside Freddie Gibbs and most recently, The Game, who added some words of wisdom on their single, "The Prayer."

Snow returned with his latest solo cut alongside Raekwon and G Herbo for his new single, "Nowadays." Minimalist, upbeat production kick things off before G Herbo reflects on the trials and tribulations before sharing an optimistic take on his aspirations for more in life. Raekwon delivers yet another vivid verse with tales from the streets of NYC.

"The Track came about last year when I connected with Raekwon to work on music , he put down a crazy verse and I connected with Herbo to finish it off. Things started out a little rocky because the original sample got denied but luckily we were able to craft an entirely new one with the homie 44thfloor. 44 is super talented on the samples and I think you'll really like what we did with it," Adam said in a statement.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't get out of jail free, this ain't Monopoly
And I can't do a sentence or apostrophe
Nowadays, I'm just on a vertical philosophy
Nowadays, I'm just puttin' work in so don't bother me

