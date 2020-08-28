Adam Silver has been a busy man over the last 48 hours as players throughout the NBA have been meeting to see whether or not the NBA season will continue. In the end, the players decided that it would be within their best interest to move forward with the season while also using their platform to speak on racial injustice. With all that being said, Silver has had to mediate throughout this process and come up with a plan that will keep the players and owners happy. For now, it seems like he has been successful in that endeavor.

Today, Silver penned a lengthy letter that was sent out to employees throughout the league. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, employees at the league's offices are going on a one day strike as a way to stand in solidarity with the players. In this letter, Silver notes that he completely supports these efforts and that he realizes that this is a huge moment in the league's history.

For the most part, Silver has been on the right side of these issues as he continuously aims to affect social change through the NBA's massive platform. With everything that has happened this year, Silver's job has been incredibly difficult, however, he seems to be handling it well.

Needless to say, the NBA is lucky to have him.