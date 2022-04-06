Numerous fanbases feel a way about the NBA's new play-in tournament. Now, 10 teams get a shot at the postseason as opposed to just eight. For many, this completely devalues the regular season, as now, 82 games is no longer enough for the eighth seed to make it. Of course, the NBA sees the play-in as a great opportunity to boost ratings and revenue, so now that it is here, one could assume that it is here to stay.

Today, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the future of the league, and at one point, the controversial play-in tournament was brought up. As you can see in the tweet below, Silver expressed a ton of confidence in the play-in, which might upset some fans.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Essentially, the play-in will continue moving forward, however, the NBA does envision quite a few tweaks over the coming years. So far, those changes have not yet been revealed, but they could very well involve creating more games and fewer teams, or a mixture of both. Either way, the fans and the players are just going to have to continue getting used to all of it.

