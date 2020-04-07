Due to the Coronavirus, sports leagues around the world have had to shut down in order to protect the fans, players, and staff. These past few weeks without sports have been incredibly difficult although we are finding new ways to pass the time which is certainly some good news. Adam Silver has been doing quite a bit of press where he has reassured fans that the league is working on a way to bring basketball back, although no guarantees can be made.

Last night, Silver did an interview with NBA on TNT where he spoke about the decision-making timeline. As he explained, the league can't really do anything during this next month as we simply don't know where the virus will take us. For all we know, this crisis could last months.

"Essentially, what I've told my folks over the last week is that we just should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," Silver said. "And I don’t think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be."

While this isn't exactly encouraging news, it should give fans hope that something can be figured out. As of today, the league is refusing to cancel the season until something drastic happens. With this in mind, perhaps we could see the end of the season in August.