Several players have come out to say that they will not participate in the upcoming NBA season reboot in Orlando, Florida, either because they have tested positive for the virus or are uncomfortable being in the bubble. DeAndre Jordan, Nikola Jokic, Jabari Parker, and others have all come back with positive tests for the coronavirus and if cases continue being confirmed, NBA commissioner Adam Silver may be forced to put a halt to the reset.

In a new statement, he admitted that the season is still set to continue but that things are moving day-to-day.

"Certainly if we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus," he said during TIME 100 Talks. Despite being "confident" that things will still go down as planned, he does admit there is a possibility that basketball may not officially be back.



"We and our players together with their union, look at the data on a daily basis. If there were something to change that was outside of the scope of what we are playing for, certainly, we would revisit our plans," he added. "We are testing daily. We haven't put a precise number on it, but if we were to see a large number of cases and see spread in our community, that would, of course, be a cause to stop as well."

