Being a Knicks fan is not very fun and it is not very easy. Over the years, the Knicks have been abysmal and while the team was quite good last season, they fell right back into their old ways in 2021-22. As a result, the Knicks will be a major part of the draft lottery tonight which will determine which teams will pick in what order come July.

This is always a big deal for those who are at the bottom of the standings, which is a feeling the Knicks know all too well. In fact, The Knicks caught a huge stray from football insider Adam Schefter today. As you can see below, Schefter took a swing and just how unlucky the Knicks have been during the lottery.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Rush For Literacy

"NBA Draft lottery is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Since landing Patrick Ewing, the Knicks now have gone 17 straight lotteries without improving their draft position; seven times they fell back and 10 times they wound up where they were projected. Tonight expected to make it 18 straight," Schefter wrote.

Schefter has been heavily criticized over his handling of the death of Dwayne Haskins. Having said that, a lot of fans didn't appreciate his irreverence for the Knicks, especially since his job is to report.

You can see some of the reactions to his tweet, down below.