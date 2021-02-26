Happy Gilmore is easily one of Adam Sandler's most beloved movies. The film depicts a down on his luck hockey player who takes up golf and immediately becomes a sensation. His big rival is Shooter McGavin played by Christopher McDonald, and since the movie released, fans have been hoping for a sequel.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler and McDonald spoke about the possibility of a sequel and how they are both pretty down to get it off the ground. Of course, there will be some things to figure out before they can do such a thing although there is certainly some excitement around making it happen.

“It has not been discussed, but it has certainly been discussed on the internet,” Sandler said. “Believe me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing.”

“Yes, I would love to do it,” McDonald noted. “Everyone’s been screaming for it, like Adam said, on the internet. I just gotta say, it would be a complete blast, the Senior Tour with us too, oh my god.”

Considering nothing has been greenlit, it's clear that it would take quite a few years before the film would be made. Regardless, this should be some optimistic news for longtime Happy Gilmore fans, as it means a sequel is of interest to the man behind the original.

Rich Fury/Getty Images