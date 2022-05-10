Netflix has shared a new trailer for Adam Sandler's upcoming film, Hustle, in which he stars as a Philadelphia 76ers basketball scout named Stanley Sugarman who recruits an underdog player from Spain to join the organization.

“You come to Philly, your whole world is gonna change overnight," he says in the video.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In addition to Sandler, the star-studded cast includes Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, as well as several NBA players such as Anthony Edwards, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Tyrese Maxey.

LeBron James has signed on as a producer on the film.

"I knew this movie was a different feel for me," Sandler recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "but it's kind of a combination of stuff I've done in the past and a newer version of who I am."

The legendary actor compared the film to Rocky and his role to that of Mickey: "It's very much a Rocky story. And I'm not Mickey in it — there's never gonna be another Mickey — but I like being that kind of guy, getting to talk to a young man and getting him fired up."

Sandler's love for basketball also played an integral role in his 2019 film, Uncut Gems, which was directed by the Safdie brothers.

Hustle will be released on Netflix, June 8th.

Check out the new trailer for Hustle below.

