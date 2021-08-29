Adam Sandler says that Netflix changed the setting for his new movie, Hustle, from China to Spain because "Netflix is not in China." The movie star discussed how working with Netflix affected the film in a new interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Thursday.

“It was written originally that I find a player in China and somehow, Netflix is not in China. So they were like, ‘Would you guys please make it so we find someone in Latin America or Europe?’” Sandler told Patrick. “So the next thing you know, I’m in Majorca [Spain].”

“Wait, that’s how that happened?” Patrick asked, clearly surprised.

Sandler replied: “Yeah, it was originally, ‘find a player in China.’”



Similar to his appearance in the critically acclaimed film, Uncut Gems, Sandler will star opposite an actual NBA player. Memphis Grizzlies forward Juancho Hernangómez is appearing in the film as well.

“[Hernangómez] acts better than me in every scene,” Sandler said. “It’s just like, god damn it. This guy is falling, crying in the middle of a scene, doing the right thing. Every joke he says, I’m like, ‘He said it smoother than I would have.’”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Hustle.

