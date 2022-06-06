Adam Sandler appeared on Good Morning America on Monday with a noticeable black eye, which he attributed to a "bad accident" with his cell phone. Sandler was promoting his new Netflix film, Hustle.

“This is something I have to discuss, right?” Sandler began, pointing to the injured eye.

He explained that he kicked off his bed sheets in the middle of the night while sleeping and sent his cell phone “flying” into the air, where it plummeted down onto his face. Too tired to care, he went back to sleep without treating the injury.



Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

“I refused to acknowledge it,” he explained. “I felt blood and said, ‘Ah, there’s something going on, but I got to sleep.’ Kept sleeping, woke up …”

After GMA co-anchor George Stephanopoulos remarked that it was the "most elaborate black-eye story" he's ever heard, Sandler joked: “There’s nothing cool about this thing. It looks so cool. When I’m on the streets of New York, like, I see people going, ‘Oh, OK. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, it was a bad accident.'”

Somehow, this is now the third unrelated time that Sandler has gone on a live talk show with a black eye. The first time came in 2014 while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while the second was in 2015 on Jimmy Kimmel’s NBA Finals “Game Night” show.

In his new film, Hustle, Sandler stars as a basketball scout trying to recruit a player from overseas to play in the NBA. The movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangómez, and Robert Duvall.

Check out Sandler's interview on Good Morning America below.

