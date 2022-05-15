Just a couple of weeks ago, Antonio Brown made some very controversial statements about Colin Kaepernick. In fact, it appears as though he has been making a ton of bizarre statements as of late, and they have been rubbing some people the wrong way. On the Kaepernick front however, there are some former NFL stars out there who think Brown is actually saying something kind of poignant.

One such person is Adam "Pacman" Jones who was asked by TMZ about the topic. As he explains down below, Kaepernick's activism hasn't been as tangible as some would like it to be, and at times, Kap seems to be doing more in the entertainment and business world than in the charity realm.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"As far as the community part, I think AB is right," Jones said. "We haven't heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement."

If you don't remember exactly what AB said, you can see his interview on "Cigar Talk," below. “He took a deal,” Brown said. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F*** outta here. [...] Man, you on f***ing Nike, man. F*** outta here.”

These topics can be incredibly polarizing, and we're sure there are various opposing takes on this issue. Perhaps AB and Kaepernick can chop it up together so they can get to the heart of what is really wrong here.

[Via]