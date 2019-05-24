Adam "Pacman" Jones Shares Photo Of His Rolls-Royce Retirement Gift

Adam "Pacman" Jones' NFL career has officially come to a close. The veteran cornerback posted a video on his instagram account on Thursday night in which he announced, "it’s official that I’m done with the NFL.”

Jones also shared a photo of his Rolls-Royce retirement gift, as seen in the post embedded below.

Selected sixth overall by the Tennessee Titans out of West Virginia in the 2005 NFL Draft, Pacman played for a total of four teams in his 12 seasons, eight of which came as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones was suspended for the entire 2007, returned for one season with the Cowboys, and didn’t play at all in 2009 before joining the Bengals. He appeared in seven games with the Denver Broncos last season but was released in November.

The 35-year old defensive back had a number of off-the-field issues throughout his career, including a recent arrest for "capping bets" at an Indiana Casino. Jones plead guilty to one count of felony cheating at gambling and one count of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. As a result, he agreed to spend 10 days in jail as well as a year and a half without alcohol.

Jones, who earned All-Pro honors as a return specialist in 2014, ends his career with 17 interceptions, five punt return touchdowns, two interception returns for touchdowns and a fumble return for a touchdown.