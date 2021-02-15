Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested during the early hours of Monday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio, after allegedly beating someone unconscious, according to TMZ. The former Bengal was charged with misdemeanor assault, and as it stands, not all of the details surrounding the alleged incident have been made available.

However, current court documents suggest that Jones allegedly kicked and punched someone in the head, which led to them going unconscious. As a result of this arrest, Jones will now have to face a judge on Monday, where his case will have to be processed, leading to a lengthy judicial process.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jones has been in the news for violent actions in the past, as back in 2019, Jones spent 10 days in jail for threatening police after being accused of cheating at a casino. Meanwhile, there was also a 2018 incident in which Jones knocked someone out at the airport, although that incident never led to any arrests.

Over the coming weeks, more details surrounding this case will be surfacing, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Also, stay tuned for more NFL news, coming down the pipeline.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

[Via]