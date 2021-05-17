Travis Scott's ascent to stardom hasn't solely been off of the strength of his music. The rapper's aesthetic has influenced a whole generation of fashionistas and sneakerheads. His collaborations with Air Jordan have produced some of the most sought-after sneakers in recent years which was apparently leveraged for his appearance at the Super Bowl.



Maroon 5's Adam Levine recently appeared on Sneaker Shopping on Complex where he discussed his array of sneakers including the pair of family-and-friends exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 in purple. "[Travis] literally DM’ed me one day … and he was like ‘Yo, you wanna do the Super Bowl?’,” Levine said. “I was like, sure you’re going to have to get me those purple friends and family [4s] and the new 1s.”

Levine joked that it was a quick exchange between the two artists which ultimately got him the Air Jordan 4s. "I literally said, 'Yo, if you can get me those shoes, man.' Not only would I like to do it, anyways, but if you get me those shoes, it's done," Levine added.

The Maroon 5 frontman's sneaker collection includes some other rare artifacts that were personally gifted to him. During the interview, he was rocking the Red Octobers which he said Kanye directly gifted him. However, Levine explained that he wasn't even a sneakerhead at that point and had no idea of the value. He's educated himself since and wore them for the first time on the show.

Peep the episode below.