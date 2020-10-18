Tensions between New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and the team's defensive coordinator Gregg Williams reached a new high, Sunday, when Gase responded to Williams' criticism of the offense by saying that everyone "needs to shut up and play."

“That’s not what we need,” Gase told CBS when discussing Williams' comments. “No one is pointing fingers. We need to pull in the same direction. Everyone needs to shut up and play.”

The Jets' defense is allowing over 32 points per game entering Week 6, and the team is 0-5 to start the season.

“It’s not a very good number — and a lot of it’s not all defensively," Williams said when asked about the team's poor defensive effort thus far, Friday. "It’s points on the board and we’ve got to do a good job of that, and how you do that is make them kick more field goals, got to do a better job in field-position-type things.”

Williams was asked to clarify his statement, to which he responded “you’d have to figure it out,” and ended the video call.

Earlier this week, the Jets released star running back Le'Veon Bell after being unable to get anything in return for a trade.

The Jets play the Dolphins, Sunday, who will enter the game 2-3.

