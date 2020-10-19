Jets fans haven't had a lot to cheer about over the last decade and during Adam Gase's tenure as head coach, this has been especially true. The Jets had a horrible start to last season and now, they are experiencing an even worse start as the Jets are now 0-6. Yesterday, the Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 24-0 which is an embarrassing result for a team that just let go of its most talented offensive player, Le'Veon Bell.

There have been rumors about Gase's job security in New York and whether or not he is going to make it all the way through the season. While speaking to reporters after yesterday's game, Gase claimed that he isn't thinking about losing his job and that he's mainly focused on the team's play. As he explained, the Jets have simply been terrible through these first few games.

Elsa/Getty Images

“We haven’t done anything well this year at all,” Gase said. “We just hurt ourselves so much. Last year, we trended in the right direction. We improved. . . . This year, we have to figure out a way to improve really quickly, from top to bottom, coaches, players, it doesn’t matter, everybody. We have to get things better.”

Moving forward, the Jets will need to start winning if Gase wants to keep his job. The head coach has started to get a bad reputation around the league and if he doesn't turn things around, this could be his last head coaching gig of his career.

