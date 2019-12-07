Adam Driver Doesn't Think Kylo Ren Needs Redemption In "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost here. The film will debut in roughly two weeks, and fans cannot wait. Kylo Ren, the star villain of the last two Star Wars films in the Skywalker Saga, took awhile to catch on with fans. First, many thought he was too immature or emotional after his role in The Force Awakens. Then, he won many over with The Last Jedi, even if the film was the most divisive film in Star Wars history. Now, several fans are expecting JJ Abrams to wrap up Kylo's story with a redemption arc (much like with Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi). Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver clearly states that he doesn't believe the man formerly known as Ben Solo deserves any redemption.

“What does he have to be redeemed for?," answered Driver when asked the question. “[Kylo Ren] has a different identity, a different definition of what redemption is,” Driver says. “He’s already been redeemed in his story. I don’t think there is a thought of redemption. He doesn’t have an outside lens of the events, you know — you know what I mean? That’s more of an outsider’s view of his world.” The trailer for the film does show Kylo and Rey teaming up briefly to destroy some type of dark figure. Will Kylo and Rey become allies, as we saw momentarily in The Last Jedi? Or will one kill the other? We will find out soon.