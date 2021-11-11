On Tuesday, Adam Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail after stabbing his neighbor with a hunting knife after a dispute over trash cans in San Clemente, California, according to prosecutors the following day.

The son of Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adam, plead guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, including sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney's office and the New York Post.

The victim, a 60-year-old Southern California man, shares a driveway with Abdul-Jabbar in San Clemente. According to prosecutors, after the neighbor confronted Abdul-Jabbar regarding taking in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar's elderly roommate, the neighbor was then stabbed several times in the back of the head, resulting in significant injuries. The 60-year-old man nearly died of blood loss, and collapsed outside of a hospital's emergency room, according to prosecutors. The incident occurred on June 9th of last year.

The 29-year-old Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea deal from a judge in Orange County. His sentence was stayed until January 7th, so Abdul-Jabbar can apply for home confinement as opposed to incarceration, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

Prosecutors objected to the son of a NBA Hall of Famer's plea offer and sought a seven-year jail sentence for the violent attack.

In an official statement after the sentencing, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, "We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trash cans is so egregious it warranted prison time."

Spitzer said, "This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice. This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured."

Probation officials will determine whether or not Abdul-Jabbar will be permitted home confinement.

