AD says that Kendrick Lamar mistook him for being “from a different hood" when they first met, resulting in an intense stand-off in the studio. The Compton rapper discussed meeting the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper during an interview with No Jumper over the weekend.

“You want to know a crazy thing about Kendrick [Lamar], bro?” AD said. “My first encounter with him he thought I was somebody else. He lowkey tried to press me.”



Santiago Bluguermann / Getty Images

He continued: “I guess some n****s jumped him back in the day. And I came to the studio and he was mad. He was like, ‘You from Almond block?’ And I was like, ‘Nahh.’ Almond Block is another hood in Compton. He was like, ‘You is from Almond Block’ and I was like, ‘Nah I’m over here,’ and we were cool after that. But he was mad like, if I was from Almond Block, he would’ve got his get back on me that day.”

AD added that he was outnumbered, with mixing engineer Derek “Mixedbyali” Ali being his only associate with him. However, the rapper says he wouldn't have backed down from Lamar had things turned violent.

The comments come after Lamar recently dropped his first solo full-length album since 2017 in the form of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project sold close to 300K units in its first week, landing it on top of the Billboard charts.

Check out AD's appearance on No Jumper below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Jumper ð (@nojumper)

[Via]