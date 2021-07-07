Suzzanne Douglas, star of Robert Townsend's 90s sitcom The Parent Hood, has died at the age of 64 in her Martha's Vineyard home.

According to TMZ, the actress' husband said that it was due to complications of cancer, to which he added, "Her energy and creativity will be missed by all."

The Illinois-bred talent guest-starred on numerous television shows over the course of her forty years in the industry, appearing on The Cosby Show, NYPD Blue, and, most recently, When They See Us. But her film resumé was far more impressive, starring as Cissy Houston in the Whitney Houston television biopic, Whitney, and, most notably, Nick Castle's Tap, for which she was awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the role of Amy Simms.



Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In a tribute from her cousin Angie Tee, she wrote, "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all around the world." On top of that, other peers and friends have chimed in to pay homage to the esteemed actress, such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Viola Davis.

Douglas served as the Honorary Co-Chair of the Commission on Arts and Letters and was a lifetime member of The National Council of Negro Women. She is survived by her husband, Roy Jonathan Cobb, who she married in 1989, and their daughter Jordan Cobb.

