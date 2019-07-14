Recently, Sex & The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about an untold story of sexual harassment she underwent at the hands of a "very, very big movie star" on set. The story was revealed during a discussion with NPR's Fresh Air wherein the actress chimed in on her thoughts surrounding the #MeToo movement. Although the actress did not name the actual person involved or gave away which movie set the incident occurred at, she remained adamant about making it clear that there are still issues of sexual harassment in the industry. In fact, Parker claims the latter happens on all levels. The revelation stemmed after the rise of the #MeToo movement prompted the actress to reevaluate certain aspects of her career along with personal experiences throughout her journey.

“It really wasn’t, I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognizing countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply … just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on," were the words the famed movie star shared with the show host Terry Gross. Moreover, Sarah Jessica Parker admits that power imbalance plays a huge role in the perpetuation of sexual misconduct and that the aforementioned was also why she took the time to come forward.

