Paula Jai Parker is the actress who played Joi in 1995’s classic, and beloved comedy Friday. Parker appeared on VladTV last night for an interview, in which she made a pretty interesting revelation about New York's very own Diddy. While speaking to DJ Vlad about fostering relationships in the entertainment industry, the Parker revealed that she once saw Diddy on the receiving end of a beatdown.

Diddy & Parker, Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“I met Puffy, he was getting beat up!” she said, unable to contain her good-humored smile. “But we love Puffy. I be like, ‘Leave Puffy alone! I be the first one.” After a shocked Vlad inquired about Diddy's past of getting beat up, a surprised Parker replied “oops.” She went on to say how she "thought everybody knew. I didn’t know people didn’t know. Sorry Puffy." Well she sure revealed something fans would be interested in knowing. Earlier on in the conversation, Parker also went into detail about just why she didn’t show up in any of the Friday sequels. She also explained her reasons for turning down a role in Ice Cube’s directorial debut The Players Club. Peep the full interview below.