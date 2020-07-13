Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, according to her husband, actor John Travolta. Like many others battling cancer, Preston's fight was a courageous one, which is something Travolta made sure to mention in his Instagram post which went up during the early morning hours of Monday.

In his post, which can be found below, Travolta paid tribute to his late wife, noting just how amazing she was. He also went on to thank all of the doctors and staff who took care of his wife throughout her journey.

Per John Travolta:

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

We offer our condolences to Travolta and his family at this time/