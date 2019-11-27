On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley had some barz to drop. Ridley rapped the full history of Star Wars on the late-night television show, while Fallon held up corresponding drawings related to each lyric. Daisy is reprising her role as Rey in the next installment of the epic movie series, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and at this point knows the history of the franchise like the back of her hand. To prove it, she rapped an abbreviated history of the Star Wars storyline.



In her rap rendition of Star Wars' history, Daisy Ridley exhibits a playfulness in her delivery but also consistency in her flow. Admittedly she has an interesting sound but it's hard to take any of it seriously with Fallon smiling beside her changing picture after picture live as she performs.

Jimmy Fallon also asked Ridley to weigh in on who is cuter, "Baby Yoda" or "Porgs." Daisy quickly chooses Baby Yoda stating "I am not a big fan of the Porgs." Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is set for a December 20th release date.