While in the Dominican Republic shooting his new film Dangerous Waters, 67-year-old actor Ray Liotta reportedly passed away in his sleep.

Known for his portrayal of American mobster Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, Liotta also went on to star in other hit films such as Field of Dreams, Marriage Story, and Hannibal. The Newark, New Jersey native was set to release another new film titled Cocaine Bear in 2023.

In March, spectators in the Dominican Republic reportedly said Liotta looked “noticeably pale” and “slow” as a source for the DailyMail added that he was seen requiring assistance from valet parkers to put his coat on.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

The death of Liotta has shocked the world and tributes from stars have already begun pouring in, among them, Jennifer Lopez has shared a lengthy Twitter thread detailing her time working with Ray on Shades of Blue. "Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today," she wrote.

Liotta leaves behind his fiance Jacy Nitollo and 23-year-old daughter Kacy Liotta who is from his prior marriage.

We're sending our condolences to his family during this difficult time.

