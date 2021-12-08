When one becomes an international A-List actor, not only are the opportunities endless, but the money can be, as well. Entertainers like Michael Sheen with careers that span decades can pretty much pick and choose what projects they would like to work on, and because he has been acclaimed around the world and has the awards to prove it, Sheen is making a dramatic change to what he does with his checks.

The Welsh actor is known for his roles on theatre stages, or in television and films as he's starred in the likes of The Good Fight, Prodigal Son, Masters of Sex, the Twilight Saga,30 Rock, The Queen, Underworld, and much more.



Jeff Spicer / Stringer // Getty Images

When he's away from the limelight, Sheen is known to be a political activist and he has decided to give the majority of the money he is paid to social causes. In an interview with The Big Issue, Sheen detailed what led him to this decision.

“I’ve realized in the last few years that I want to be one of those people who help other people the way so many people helped me. I don’t want to just be someone who enjoys the fruits of what other people have done and then pull the drawbridge up and go, well I’m alright Jack, I’ve had a nice time,” he said.

“I’m at the stage of my life and career where I have a window of opportunity that will probably never be this good again. I’m able to get people in a room, I can open doors. I don’t want to look back and think, I could have done something with that platform. I could have done something with that money.”

Another pivotal moment for Sheen came in 2019, when he committed to help organize the Homeless World Cup taking place in the Welsh town Cardiff. “Suddenly, with not long to go, there was no money. I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. And all those people from all around the world who were banking on coming to have this extraordinary experience, maybe a life-changing experience, wouldn’t have it,” he said. “I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So I put all my money into keeping it going.”

There was concern after his finances took a hit, causing him to sell his homes, but he realized he won't be financially ruined because he'll continue to work. "There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.”

