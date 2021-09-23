Three days ago, the comedy community was devastated when it was announced that beloved House Party and Friday actor Anthony "AJ" Johnson had passed away.

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love."

Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."

While Mason called out a lot of what she feels is "fake" support, fellow comedian and actor Michael Blackson took it upon himself to generate the funds for Johnson's funeral services.

Posting on Instagram that he would match fan donations, Blackson wrote, "If he’s ever made you laugh let’s all contribute and send him home the right way. I’m not sure what anyone is doing but I’m going to raise my own money for him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Blackson (@michaelblackson)

Clearly, Blackson was determined to find the money to send Johnson to the other side the right way. Also offering up an Instagram tribute on the day of Johnson's passing, the actor wrote, "Very sad day for me and the rest of the comedy world. If you love the movie Friday you fell in love with Ezel."

Revealing on his Instagram story that he had raised $10K to send to Johnson's family, Blackson acknowledged fans who had donated and made it possible to "put (his) homie to rest."

A stand-up move by Blackson, $10K is just two-thirds of what Mason said it would cost for Johnson's services, but is sure to ease the financial burden the actor's family faces after his passing.

Let us know what you think of Blackson's efforts to raise $10K and to honor the House Party actor, drop your favorite Anthony Johnson scene in the comments.

[Via]