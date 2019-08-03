We've continuously reported on the inner goings of the controversy surrounding actor Jason Mitchell and the alleged sexual misconduct that has gotten him fired from Lena Waithe's television show The Chi. As you may recall, drama erupted on the set of The Chi and so not in front of the camera. The Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell was at the center of allegations of misconduct against his co-star Tiffany Boone. The Hollywood states that Mitchell has been fired from Showtime's The Chi and an upcoming film Desperados which was set to premiere on Netflix. In addition, Mitchell's agent and manager had also dropped him as a client.

New reports by Bossip now indicated that Mitchell's character on the show will be scheduled in the show's third season. An announcement was made by Showtime's President of Entertainment, Jana Winograde, to speak on the misconduct allegations: "We were made aware at the time that the allegations were made. Fox 21 conducted a thorough investigation. After that investigation, we all made the decision together that it was appropriate at that time to give him some training and guidance on appropriate behavior on set." And since this, a decision was made. Jason Mitchell, who, used to play the role of "Brandon" on the show is currently still under investigation with regards to the allegations.

