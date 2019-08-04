Yesterday, we reported on the series of the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding actor Jason Mitchell resulting in his possible dismissal from the show, The Chi. The Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell was at the center of allegations of misconduct against his co-star Tiffany Boone. The Hollywood states that Mitchell has been fired from Showtime's The Chi and an upcoming film Desperados which was set to premiere on Netflix. In addition, Mitchell's agent and manager had also dropped him as a client. After months of silence on the issue, the actor has finally decided to speak up. And so shortly after reports came out that his character would be killed off on the show's third season.

"I think it’s time to make a statement. To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop…and to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (“The Chi”)..but don’t believe what you read in the media…" were the words he shared via an Instagram post. As of yet, we do not know what to make of it and nothing is set in stone. Though, we will keep you updated as further updates are given.

