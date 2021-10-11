Granville Adams, known by many as Zahir Arif on HBO’s Oz, has passed away after a battle with cancer. The actor was 58 years old, and died with his wife by his side, an update posted to his Instagram reveals.

“Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God,” the caption reads. “After a long hard-fought battle with Cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens.”

“Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and his close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed.”

The post also commended Adams for fighting “till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments.”

Adams starred in Oz from 1997 to 2003, before that he gained attention for his work on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street, and would later go on to reprise his role in the 2000 film, Homicide: The Movie.

Several celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor, including his Oz co-star, Dean Winters, who said that Adams had an “intoxicating” chuckle and an “infectious” smile.

“Just before he passed, we asked him to show us a sign when he crossed to the other side. After he passed the friends and family who were there at the hospice and hospital went to eat and reminisce about Granny,” the initial announcement post says.

“As we were sitting and eating, there was a torrential downpour which subsided after 30 minutes only to reveal a brilliant double rainbow right in front of us. We knew in that moment it was Granny, spreading love as he does.”

The caption also informs followers that a celebration of life is currently in the works, and more information will be made available to the public so that they can join in the mourning.

RIP Granny.

