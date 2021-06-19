Mike Tyson is known as one of the most powerful punchers in the history of boxing, and when people got into the ring with him, they feared for their lives. Interestingly enough, this fear extends well past the world of boxing, as actor Donnie Yen recently spoke about his experiences with Tyson, and how shooting a film with him was like a life or death situation.

During the Shanghai International Film Festival, Yen spoke about the film Ip Man 3 which just so happened to feature Tyson. As Yen explained, he had some fight scenes with the star, and while he wasn't going to get hit for real, he had this fear that Tyson could kill him with a single punch.

“I had to treat it as a real fight in a boxing ring with him and it was a matter of life and death," Yen said. “I couldn’t afford to be distracted in any way, otherwise it wouldn’t have been a KO, it would have cost me my life.”

At 54 years old, Tyson still has the touch when it comes to his punch, and there is no denying that he's a legend. As for Yen, he came out of the shoot unscathed although it's an experience he will remember for the rest of his life.

