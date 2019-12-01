Actor Billy Dee Williams is best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise and as the legendary actor gets ready to reprise his role in the forthcoming Rise of Skywalker, he sat down with Esquire to reflect on his legacy and used the opportunity to reveal that he identifies as gender fluid.

“I never tried to be anything except myself,” Williams said. “I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"You see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine," he went on to add. "I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

The new revelation closely matches an interview with Jonathan Kasdan who co-wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story in which Donald Glover played the role of a young Lando Calrissian

"There's a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee Williams' [portrayal of Lando's] sexuality," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it's time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity—sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of."