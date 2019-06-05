If you were really missing two of Action Bronson's Viceland television shows, Fuck, That's Delicious and Traveling The Stars then we're here with good news since the network has decided to renew both series.

“We couldn’t be happier to have more Action on the channel,” Viceland president Guy Slattery said in a press release. “He’s a singular talent whose passion, knowledge and energy leap off the screen.” Action added to the news, “I’m happy to continue my life’s work.”



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The renewal comes after a turbulent ending with the network back in 2018 where Action wasn't shy about slamming the cancellation of his shows on Twitter.

“YOU WEIRDO MOTHERFUCKERS ARE LUCKY TO HAVE EVER BEEN IN MY PRESENCE,” he wrote. “FUCK YOU AND ALL YOUR BULLSHIT. ILL TAKE MY TALENTS ELSEWHERE BECAUSE YOU SURE DON’T APPRECIATE WHAT I’VE DONE FOR YOU. FUCK THATS DELICIOUS IS FOREVER BITCH. I OWN ALL RIGHTS. I CREATED IT.”

He added: “YOU WOULD THINK THEY WOULD USE THEIR PLATFORM TO PROMOTE THE SHOW ON THEIR CHANNEL PEOPLE ACTUALLY LIKE. I WAS ALSO ON THEIR RECORD LABEL THAT HAD ONE EMPLOYEE. I MUST BE OUT OF MY MIND.”

Clearly, the company and Action have made amends and are on a path to more fruitful content for all.