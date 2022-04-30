Action Bronson's Cocodrillo Turbo LP arrived earlier this weekend, following 2020's Only For Dolphins and featuring Conway the Machine, Hologram, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano, and Yung Mehico. So far, positive reviews for the unique 10-track project have been pouring in online, including one from Questlove, who was surprised by how much he enjoyed AB's work.

"Wow," the 51-year-old wrote on Twitter yesterday (April 29th). "Was NOT expecting to be THIS mind blown over this new Bronson jawn. This [crocodile] jawn might be his most solid offering as an LP."

As HipHopDX notes, another famous face to express their approval of Cocodrillo Turbo is Fake Shore Drive founder Andre Barber, who hopped on Twitter to share his excitement.

"New Action Bronson album on repeat, it's so good," Barber mused. "He really made a whole crocodile movie in audio form."





When introducing his project to fans on Instagram, Bronson wrote, "IT'S FINALLY HERE. THE NEXT CHAPTER IN THE DR. BAKLAVA SAGA. FEATURING SOME HOMIES. ART DIRECTION BY ME. I HOPE YOU ENJOY."

While Cocodrillo Turbo clearly received an A+ from Questlove, we have to wonder what the Philadelphia-born musician thought of Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU. After seeing that Hendrix made it on the cover of GQ and was dubbed the "best rapper alive," the Roots frontman didn't hesitate to challenge the publication's moniker for him.

