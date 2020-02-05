Action Bronson and Viceland have had a tumultuous relationship. The Vice Media-owned television network commissioned two programs from Bronson: F*ck, That's Delicious and Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens. While there's a sizable audience out there eager to consume this prime stoner content, Viceland has apparently been fumbling the shows' distribution.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Action Bronson put the network on blast in an aggravated tweet. "FUCK, THATS DELICIOUS! SEASON WHATEVER IT IS HAS BEEN READY AND THE MOTHERFUCKAS ARE HOLDING IT HOSTAGE," the rapper wrote. "MY CONTRACT IS OVER IN FULL IN MARCH AND I PROMISE IM GONNA SHOVE IT DOWN YOUR FUCKING THROATS EVERY CHANCE I GET. YOU’VE SABOTAGED MY SHOWS AT EVERY TURN. FTD 4 EVA."

This isn't the first time that Bronson has called out Viceland for failing to keep its side of the bargain. In 2018, he tweeted, "ILL TAKE MY TALENTS ELSEWHERE BECAUSE YOU SURE DON’T APPRECIATE WHAT I’VE DONE FOR YOU." Following this rant, Bronson must have temporarily patched things up with the network because, last June, it was announced that F*ck, That's Delicious would return. While Viceland expressed gratitude for having Bronson on its roster, he and his fans are still waiting on those new episodes.

On Tuesday, Action Bronson unveiled the dates for his upcoming North American tour with Meyhem Lauren (see below). In December, he released a collaborative EP with The Alchemist, Lamb Over Rice, and is currently prepping his next project, Only For Dolphins.