A few years back, Action Bronson teamed up with Adidas to create a trio of UltraBoost collabs - but the kicks never released to the public and they seemed to have been forgotten about altogether. That is, until they showed up on Action's doorstep this past weekend.

Bronson took to instagram to share photos of the three UltraBoosts, which includes a woodsy, camo-printed rendition that will be limited to just 100 pairs, exclusively for family & friends. In addition to the camo pair, there are two similar tan colorways, one featuring a white Boost midsole and the other featuring Black boost. Both kicks also come equipped with orange laces, silver three stripes branding and a blue pull tab on the heel.

"THESE WERE DESIGNED THE SAME TIME AS THE OTHER ONES. I LOVE THESE. THEY WILL NEVER COME OUT. ADIDAS FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON DID’NT WANT TO RELEASE EITHER OF THEM FOR GENERAL PURCHASE. I CREATE FIRE. IF ANY OTHER COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO COLLABORATE PLEASE HOLLER AT ME DIRECTLY. I WOULD LOVE TO DO SOME NIKE STUFF."

Check out all three Adidas collabs, as well as some of Bronson's old New Balance projects, in the IG posts embedded below.