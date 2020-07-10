All throughout quarantine, Action Bronson has been putting in work in the gym and with his diet. At his size, he's losing weight incredibly quickly. First, he dropped fifty pounds. Then, it was sixty-five. One month later, he's already lost another fifteen pounds, bringing him to an incredible eighty-pounds lost in total.

Sharing a video of himself working out with his trainer, Action Bronson gleefully spoke about his progression.

"IM GETTIN ALL THE MONEY THATS OWED TO ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS. I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD," he wrote on Instagram. "IM 283 DOWN 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 AND STILL GOING STRONG. GIVE YOURSELF THE FLOWERS. TERMINATOR IN THE MAKING."

The rapper looks much slimmer in this video as opposed to how he looked just a few months ago. If he keeps going at it at this hard, he'll disappear before our very eyes.

He closed off the message by giving himself even greater goals.

"TIME FOR BIGGER WEIGHTS," he added.

As he continues to lose weight, we're sure he'll keep updating his fans on his transformation.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Much like Action Bronson, other stars like Yo Gotti and Mustard have been using the pandemic to get fit, dropping some weight and looking better than they ever have.

Congratulations to Bam Bam!